Headford enhancement scheme to finish this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Major town enhancement works in Headford will finish up this week.

The works saw 250 thousand euro invested in the town to make it more attractive to locals and visitors.

They involved a reconfiguration of parking spaces in the town, the addition of more disabled parking, and the installation of a plaza area.

The project will come to an end this week, and contractors will move on to Dunmore, which will receive a major facelift over the coming months.