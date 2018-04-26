Hair we go – Ellie has retiring rugby legend cut her ponytail for charity

A NINE-YEAR-OLD Abbeyknockmoy girl celebrated her birthday with a difference last week when retiring Connacht rugby captain John Muldoon ‘chopped off’ her beautifully plaited brunette ponytail.

Ellie McDermott from Cois na hAbhainn, Abbeyknockmoy, wanted to celebrate her ninth birthday with a difference by donating her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation.

This foundation was set up to provide wigs for people who suffered hair loss due to a variety of medical treatments and illnesses.

As well as donating her hair, Ellie is also raising funds for Pieta House, which provides help to people who are self-harming or at risk of suicide.

According to Ellie’s dad, Patrick McDermott, she wanted either John Muldoon or Ed Sheeran to ‘wield the scissors’ and when they approached the retiring Connacht captain, he was most accommodating.

“She loves her hair but she really wanted to do something special for her birthday so we decided, why not go the whole hog, create a bit of a buzz, and do something for charity.

“The hair goes to the Rapunzel Foundation while as regards the fund-raising venture for Pieta House, we’ve had a great response, with several hundred euro already donated,” said Patrick McDermott.

It was a family occasion for the ‘hair-do’ with Ellie’s mum (Joan) and dad, as well as her three brothers – Seán, Harry and Ronan – present for the occasion.

Ellie’s best friend, Leah Kearney, was also there for John Muldoon’s foray into the hairdressing business last Friday at the Bellisimo Hair and Beauty salon in the Galway Retail Park on the Headford Road.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.