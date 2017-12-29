Gusts up to 120km/h expected as Storm Dylan approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Galway, with Storm Dylan expected to hit Ireland on Saturday night.

Gusts of up to 120km/h and winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h are expected.

Storm Dylan is expected to hit on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, tracking north-eastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

The biggest impact from the storm will be across Connacht and Ulster, and the Status Orange warning will be in place from 9pm Saturday until 6am Sunday (New Year’s Eve) for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow snow-ice warning will be in place from 10pm Friday until 6am Saturday for Connacht, with a spell of sleet and snow expected for a time, turning to rain later.