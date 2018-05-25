Galway Bay fm newsroom – The group behind the proposed student accommodation block on the site of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle has published its intention for the plan.
The Westwood Hotel was purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 10a.m for more details…
Group behind proposed student block at Westwood Hotel site publish notice of plan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The group behind the proposed student accommodation block on the site of the Westwood Hotel in Newcastle has published its intention for the plan.