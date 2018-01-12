Green Party to host city public meeting on housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Green Party is hosting a public meeting in the city this weekend on the housing crisis. (Sat 13/1)

The event entitled ‘Let’s Talk Housing’ will feature an interactive discussion on housing and planning in Galway.

The gathering will be addressed by former Minister of State Ciarán Cuffe, who says more affordable housing is needed.

The public meeting takes place at the Clybaun Hotel at 5pm tomorrow, Saturday.