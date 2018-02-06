Galway Bay fm newsroom – Directly elected mayors are needed in cities to give leadership on the housing crisis, according to the Green Party.
They’ve criticised delayed plans to provide a directly elected mayor in Dublin.
Eamon Ryan says they should also be considered in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Galway.
The Green Party leader says one mayor chosen by the people could get civil servants working harder.
Green Party calls for directly elected mayor in Galway
