Green light for redevelopment of filling station and shop in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the green light for the redevelopment of a filling station and shop in Athenry.

Jarlath Cloonan has been given the go ahead to demolish an existing single storey shop at Knockaunglass and change a furniture shop into a retail store with deli.

The existing forecourt canopy will be extended and two new pump islands added.

Thirteen conditions have been attached to the grant of permission, including a stipulation that the developer pay over 10,000 euro in development contributions.