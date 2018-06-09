Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owners of a building which is set to become student accommodation in the city centre have been given the go-ahead to increase the number of bed spaces.
Planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála for the student accommodation development at Fairgreen Road late last year.
Green light for more bed spaces at city student accommodation project
