Galway Bay fm newsroom – IDA Ireland has been given planning approval for an Advanced Technology Building at Parkmore on the outskirts of the city.
The county council has granted planning permission for the office and light industrial production space at Brockagh behind Merit Medical.
Green light for IDA Advance Technology Building in Parkmore
