Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been given for plans to extend a Supermac’s outlet in Oranmore to improve facilities for staff and customers.
J Burke had applied for permission to extend the existing restaurant to include a new seating area, kitchen, and dry goods store at ground floor level.
Green light for expansion at Oranmore Supermacs outlet
