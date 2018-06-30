Green light for expansion at Oranmore Supermacs outlet

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval has been given for plans to extend a Supermac’s outlet in Oranmore to improve facilities for staff and customers.
J Burke had applied for permission to extend the existing restaurant to include a new seating area, kitchen, and dry goods store at ground floor level.
