Green light for Ballygar village road safety works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for safety works at a dangerous junction in East Galway have been approved by the county council.

The Part 8 plans for the project at the crossroads in Ballygar have been brought before councillors at County Hall today, where they were unanimously supported.

The works will involve a slight realignment of the busy four-road junction, and the provision of footpaths, kerbs and lighting.

Ballinsloe area councillor Aidan Donohue says the works will be a great relief for road users, following a number of incidents at the crossroads in recent months.