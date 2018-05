Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is being urged to reinstate State support for Galway airport.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy says vital tourism links across the west and midlands would be bolstered if the government supported regional airports like those in Galway and Sligo.

Government support for these facilities were cut in 2011, and commercial activity stopped at both sites.

For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 11…