Government urged to clampdown on online trolls after threats against a then Galway Senator

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is being urged to step up its efforts to tackle online trolls after a man was given a suspended sentence for threatening to kill a former Galway Senator.

Politicians are being urged to take action today after the court case in Dublin yesterday which saw the man in his 20s given a suspended sentence for threatening to kill then-Senator Lorraine Higgins.

28 year old Stephen French from Walkinstown told former Labour politician from Athenry that he would ‘fill her mouth with lead’.

In another email in the summer of 2015, French told Ms. Higgins that he would put bullets in her and watch her bleed.

Galway East Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte says it shouldn’t be left up to social media firms to keep people safe.