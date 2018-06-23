Government urged to address low take up of rural social scheme in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government is being urged to accelerate recruitment to the Rural Social Scheme in Galway.

Figures obtained by Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy reveal 25 places have yet to be filled for Galway Rural Development Company.

Deputy Murphy says there are still 380 places available nationwide despite the fact that there are nearly 7,000 people receiving Farm Assist.

He argues the low level of take-up needs to be addressed.