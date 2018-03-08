Government to meet Galway business campaigners over insurance concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has confirmed that the government will meet a group of prominent Galway businessowners who are campaigning for a halt to spiralling costs of insurance.

The matter has been raised in the Dáil by Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

He’s urging the government to establish a Financial Conduct Authority to oversee the insurance industry.

Deputy Grealish says for many small businesses, the cost of insurance is the number one issue that’s likely to force the closure of their business.