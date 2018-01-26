Government reaffirms commitment to review of Derrybrien windfarm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government says it remains ‘committed’ to carrying out a full environmental assessment at Derrybrien Windfarm.

It follows the revelation that Ireland could be facing EU fines of almost 2 million euro over its alleged failure to conduct such a review.

The European Commission claims the scale and location of the wind farm continues to have an impact locally – and that it would benefit from mitigation and remediation measures.

However, those works cannot be carried out until a full environmental assessment is conducted – something which still has not been done some 13 years after the wind farm was constructed.

That’s despite being in violation of EU rules as well as a previous court judgement in 2008 condemning the situation.

The European Commission is now requesting that the EU Court of Justice fine Ireland to the tune of 1.7 million euro and impose daily penalties of 12 thousand euro.

In a statement, the Department of Communications, Marine and Natural Resources says it has been in regular communication with the Commission.

It further states an agreed programme for a full environmental review has recently been submitted to the Commission and it is awaiting a response.

It adds the programme can be swiftly implemented on receipt of the commissions views – and it will continue to work to resolve the matter in a timely and satisfactory manner.