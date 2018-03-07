Government criticised over lack of action at Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam historian Catherine Corless has hit out at the government for failing to commit to excavation, exhumation, and DNA testing of the remains at the Tuam mother and baby home site.

One year on from the announcement that a substantial amount of human remains had been discovered at the site, Catherine Corless says the government is too focused on cost.

She’s also hit out at what she calls the “callous and cold voting system” put in place by Galway County Council as part of an independent consultation process.

On the forms issued by Galway County Council, interested parties – including local families and representative groups – are asked indicate their preferred option ‘by placing an X in the appropriate box.

Options include exhumation, memorialisation and varying degrees of forensic excavation at the site.

According to the Irish Examiner, Catherine Corless has also written to Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone to highlight her concerns.