Gort public meeting to discuss home safety for elderly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting to discuss home safety with an emphasis on the elderly will take place in Gort tomorrow. (9/4)

The event is organised by the Education and Awareness sub committee of the County Joint Policing Committee and Gort Neighbourhood Watch.

It’ll include a presentation by members of An Garda Siochana and Superintendent Sean Glynn will be in attendance.

The public meeting will take place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort tomorrow evening at 8.

Councillor Joe Byrne says it’s vital that communities assist their elderly neighbours.