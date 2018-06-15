Go ahead to retain Presentation Road presbytery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The higher planning authority has granted approval for the retention of a presbytery at Presentation Road in the city.

The city council initially granted planning permission to keep the presbytery, outbuilding and parish offices on revised site boundaries.

The council also approved the construction of 6 new houses and an apartment, but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

