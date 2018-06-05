Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a telecommunications building at New Docks in the city have been given the go ahead.
The development at Galway Enterprise Park will involve a single storey terminal building.
City planners have attached seven conditions including a stipulation that the developer must submit a landscaping scheme.
Go ahead for telecommunications building at New Docks in the city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a telecommunications building at New Docks in the city have been given the go ahead.