Galway Bay fm newsroom – The way has been cleared for a significant housing development and primary care centre in Moycullen to go ahead.
It’s after An Bord Pleanála overturned a decision by the County Council to refuse permission for the mixed use development at Kylebroughlan.
Go ahead for significant Moycullen housing development and primary care centre
