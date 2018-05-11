Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for 15 new homes in Rahoon.
Dacks Developments has been granted permission for 15 two-storey houses at Letteragh Road.
The development will also include a new site access and landscaping.
City planners have given the go-ahead with 22 conditions attached – one requires the development to pay a contribution of 147 thousand euro to the local authority.
Go ahead for residential development in Rahoon
