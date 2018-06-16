Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the green light for new apartments and a B&B in Moycullen village.
Moycullen Property Limited had applied for planning permission for a three-storey building to include an 11-bedroom B&B and 16 apartments.
Planners have approved the project with 13 conditions attached.
One stipulates that any new lighting must be environmentally friendly LED lighting.
Go ahead for new B&B and 16 apartments in Moycullen
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have given the green light for new apartments and a B&B in Moycullen village.