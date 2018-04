Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been given the green light for a 5 million euro extension to its innovation – iHub – building at its city campus.

The college has been granted planning permission for an extension and alterations to the building at Old Dublin Road.

The GMIT Innovation Hubs in Galway and Mayo provide support and facilities for start-up businesses.

