GMIT seeks an extra five years to build sports hall

Cash-strapped GMIT has sought an extra five years to build a multi-purpose sports hall beside its existing playing fields on the Dublin Road.

In 2013, the college was granted permission to develop the 1.8-acre site opposite the main building to include a hall, gym, viewing gallery, coffee dock, changing rooms, a new access road, parking area and a new pedestrian crossing on the Dublin Road.

However, two two-storey building was never constructed because of chronic funding shortfalls faced by the college.

Planning permission is due to expire at the end of June, so GMIT has now sought permission for a five-year extension of time.

According to an application lodged with Galway City Council, the date for commencement of work is “not fixed, but likely over coming two to four years”.

“GMIT are seeking to extend the planning permission because GMIT could not progress the development in question during the current planning period because the difficult economic circumstances affecting the Institute of Technology sector, which were beyond the control of GMIT,” the application reads.

It went on to say that 10 of the 14 institutes of technology, including GMIT, had dwindling reserves and financial deficits during the period.

“This fact impacted negatively GMIT’s ability to progress the development during the current valid planning period.”

The original application said the new building is designed to be both simple and contemporary, providing much-needed student facilities for GMIT. The design has taken full account of the character and amenity of the area, including the recently-constructed school and the adjacent residential properties.

“In the latter regard, careful attention has been given to avoiding undue interference with the existing amenity of the adjoining residents, including in relation to privacy, light and disturbance,” the application read.

In 2013, planning permission for the development was granted by the City Council, and subsequently by An Bord Pleanála after an appeal by local residents and the derelict McMullan Brothers (Maxol) shed on the Dublin Road, who had concerns about boundary issues.

A decision on the application for more time to build the project is expected from the Council next month.