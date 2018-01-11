GMIT progress plans to expand innovation building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Mayo Institute of Technology is planning an extension to its innovation – iHub – building at its city campus.

The college is seeking planning permission for an extension and alterations to the building at Old Dublin Road.

The proposed extension will comprise a three storey industrial support building providing office and work space, meeting rooms, multi-purpose space and a coffee dock.

Last year, GMIT secured 5 million euro in funding from Enterprise Ireland to expand its iHub.

A decision on the GMIT extension is due from city planners next month.