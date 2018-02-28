GMIT Letterfrack campus closes due to weather conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT Letterfrack has closed its doors this afternoon due to adverse weather conditions in the area.

The Connemara campus shut its doors at 3pm today due to dangerous driving conditions on local roads.

It’s currently unknown if the college will open again before the weekend.

GMIT’s two Galway city campuses along with its Mayo and Mountbellew locations will remain open today and tomorrow until further notice.