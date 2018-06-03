GMIT given more time to build sports hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT has been granted more time to build a sports hall and car park.
The college had applied to the City Council for an extension on planning permission for the two-storey multi-functional sports building, car parking and improved bus facilities at Dublin Road.
It stated the project didn’t progress in the duration of previous permission due to difficult economic circumstances.
City planners have now granted an extension of time until June 2023.
