Glenamaddy/Glinsk triumph in hard-fought U21 B football final

Glenamaddy/Glinsk 2-9

An Cheathru Rua 0-12

GOALS in either half from man of the match Micheal Heneghan and full-forward Jack Divilly secured Glenamaddy/Glinsk a famous win over An Cheathru Rua as the amalgamated outfit were crowned U-21 ‘B’ champions for 2017 at Pearse Stadium on Saturday.

In a hugely entertaining decider, this was very much a clash of two styles. Glenamaddy/Glinsk played most of their football through the kick pass while a more physically stronger An Cheathru Rua side employed more of an off-the-shoulder, direct running game.

It was Glenamaddy/Glinsk, though, that enjoyed the greater success with their style and one interesting statistic from the contest was that, having taken the lead through a second minute Micheal Heneghan penalty, they never fell into arrears in this contest – despite the sides being level four times.

Aside from the silverware, what this victory did was remove any shadow of doubt that may have lingered following their North Board title success over Headford, who, on the day, were shorn of the services of their top forward Padraic Cunningham through injury.

For Glenamaddy/Glinsk showed that when the stakes were raised last Saturday, they had the ability to make the step up – and they did so in a seriously impressive fashion. From defence to attack, they weren’t short on top performers.

To this end, full-back Colum Fallon was a rock in defence while the half-back line of captain Mark Dolan, MacDara Geraghty and Jason Connelly coped brilliantly against a fast-paced An Cheathru Rua offensive.

It was around the middle, though, that this war was raged – and won – and in Padraig Geraghty and Micheal Heneghan they had two footballers who were worth the entrance fee alone. That 1-7 of the team’s total was kicked by the duo said it all.

Full report in this week’s Connacht Tribune.