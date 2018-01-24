Glenamaddy developers sell off Dublin office block for 95 million euro

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Glenamaddy property developers, the Comer brothers, are set to secure 95 million euro from the sale of an office building in Dublin city.

The Comer Group is understood to have agreed terms of sale on the Beckett building on East Wall Road.

The building is to be sold to Munich-based GLL Real Estate Partners.

According to Independent.ie, the six-storey office block has been vacant for almost a decade.