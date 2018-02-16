Gilmartin Road redevelopment will provide attractive gateway into Tuam town

Galway Bay fm news – The redevelopment of Gilmartin Road will provide an attractive gateway into Tuam town.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who was speaking at a special event in the town this afternoon to mark the beginning of demolition at the site.

The project will involve the demolition of 30 old houses and the construction of 40 new homes.

21 council houses at Gilmartin Road and St. Enda’s Avenue will also be refurbished as part of the project.

Deputy Canney says that the redevelopment will totally change the streetscape of the area.

Meanwhile, Director of Services for Galway County Council, Michael Owens says that he’s confident families will be moving into the new houses in summer 2019.