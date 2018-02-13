Man seriously injured in assault near train station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fracas in the city last weekend, which resulted in one man being seriously injured.

The altercation between a large group of males happened near Ceannt Station around 5.15pm last Saturday.

One man in his late 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway with head injuries following the altercation.

Three youths were arrested for alleged assault but were later released without charge.

Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They’re appealing to anyone who was in the Ceannt Station area of the city last Saturday evening and who may have witnessed the row, to contact them at 091 538000.