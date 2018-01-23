Gardaí review CCTV footage after Ballybane assault

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are reviewing CCTV footage after a serious assault in Ballybane.

A 16 year old boy was assaulted by a group of up to eight teenagers as he waited at a bus stop on the Castlepark Road at around 7.20 on Friday evening.

Gardaí say he sustained substantial injuries in the incident, and they’re reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Galway Gardaí on 091-538000.