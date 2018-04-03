Gardaí investigating Easter Sunday break-in at church in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A church in Clifden has been damaged during a break in.

St. Joseph’s Church was broken into on Sunday night.

Two hundred euro worth of damage was caused to the building when a window was smashed.

The safe was accessed; however it did not contain any cash or valuables at the time.

Gardai in Clifden are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area on Sunday night to contact them on 095 22500