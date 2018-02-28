Gardaí investigating armed robbery at filling station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at Derrydonnell filling station near Athenry.

The incident happened at around 7.30 last night.

Gardaí say a man entered the shop carrying a hammer, and a member of staff handed over a sum of cash. The culprit then fled the scene in a red car.

Gardaí are to begin a study of local CCTV footage in a bid to track the thief.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Derrydonnell area at around 7.30 last night is asked to contact Gardaí at 091-538000.