Gardai hunt two suspects following aggravated burglary in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are searching for two male suspects following an aggravated burglary in the city. (1/4)

The incident occurred in Castlepark, Ballybane on Easter Sunday evening.

Two men entered a house shortly after 7.30pm and it’s understood five people including children were present at the time.

No-one was injured.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Castlepark area on Sunday evening to contact them at 091 538000.