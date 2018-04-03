Gardai probe aggravated burglary at city home

Gardai are searching for two male suspects following an aggravated burglary at a house on the east side of Galway City on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at a house in Castle Park at around 7.30pm on Easter Sunday, when two men entered a family home and put the occupants in fear, with a threat of force being used. It is understood that five people were present at the time, including children. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who may have noticed people acting suspicious in the area on Sunday evening to contact them at 091 538000.