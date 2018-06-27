Gardai hope to move to new Renmore HQ by mid-July

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí hope to be in their new accommodation at Dublin Road in the city in the coming weeks.

At a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week (25/6), Chief Superintendent of Galway garda division, Tom Curley said they hope to be in the new Regional Headquarters at Murrough, Renmore by July 16th.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 10…