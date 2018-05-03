Gardaí go undercover for Ed’s Galway gig

Undercover Gardaí will mingle among the crowds at the upcoming Ed Sheeran concerts in Salthill, it has been confirmed.

The news comes as some residents living around Pearse Stadium have voiced concerns about the area being in ‘lockdown’ for vehicular access over the concert weekend, which is expected to bring a major boost to the local economy.

Superintendent Seán Glynn said 100 Galway Gardaí will be drafted in to police the sell-out gigs at Pearse Stadium. Some 70 will be stationed outside the venue, and a further 30 will be inside the stadium, Supt Glynn told the County Galway Joint Policing Committee.

To guard against anti-social behaviour, plainclothes Gardaí will be on duty during the concerts on Saturday and Sunday week, he said. It is understood some of the 100 Gardaí required to police the events will be drafted in from county areas, and Garda overtime will also be used.

Supt Glynn was responding to queries from Councillor Mary Hoade about the policing plan in place for the event.

“I am happy with his response. Obviously, there are going to be young people at the concerts, and there is going to be alcohol served at the venue, which we didn’t think was going to be the case, so I wanted to ensure that the event is going to be properly policed,” said Cllr Hoade, who confirmed she is going to one of the concerts.

Meanwhile, some residents living close to the stadium have expressed concern about traffic management associated with the event.

There will be a series of road closures near the stadium, and temporary one-way systems where residents will be required to have car permits and residents’ permits to gain access.

“We don’t object to the concerts, and believe they are good for the county and city and in particular Salthill, but why are residents the last to know? We’re being told that you can’t park on-street at Rockbarton Road, and elsewhere,” said one resident of Rockbarton Road.

“There has been a complete lack of consultation with residents from the promoters, City Hall and the GAA. We’re being barricaded in,” he said.

See full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune.