Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into a burglary in Ballygar town.
A man wearing a mask broke into a house at Pound Road, Ballygar and stole cash and keys.
The homeowner was in the house at the time and saw the burglar flee the scene.
The break-in occured at 3 o’clock last Thursday afternoon. (14/6)
Mountbellew Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 09 09 67 92 92.
Gardai carry out enquiries into Ballygar burglary
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into a burglary in Ballygar town.