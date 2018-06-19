Gardai carry out enquiries into Ballygar burglary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are carrying out enquiries into a burglary in Ballygar town.

A man wearing a mask broke into a house at Pound Road, Ballygar and stole cash and keys.

The homeowner was in the house at the time and saw the burglar flee the scene.

The break-in occured at 3 o’clock last Thursday afternoon. (14/6)

Mountbellew Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 09 09 67 92 92.