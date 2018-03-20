Burglar leaves beer taps running during pub break-in

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Almost €5,000 worth of damage was caused to an Inis Mór pub during a burglary on Saturday morning.

Tí Joe Watty’s in Kilronan was broken into in the early hours of St. Patrick’s Day and almost €500 worth of cash and cigarettes was taken.

Before leaving the premises, the suspect turned on the bar’s 16 beer taps causing severe damage to the floor along with wasting thousands of euro worth of beer.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilronan Garda Station on 099 61102.