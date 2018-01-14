Gardai appeal for witnesses following robbery at bookies

Gardai have appealed for witnesses following a robbery at a bookmakers in Moycullen.

Raiders entered the John Mulhollands premises at around 7.45pm yesterday (Saturday) and made off with a sum of money.

The area was quite busy at the time and Gardaóí have appealed for witnesses to come forward. They have also asked motorists with dash cams who passed through the village around that time to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720.