Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Tuam man

Gardaí in Tuam have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 61-year-old man missing since this morning.

Thomas Kelly is missing from his home in Tuam since around 9am today (Tuesday).

He is described as 6’0″ in height, with a heavy build, brown/grey hair and green/blue eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing.

He may be driving his car, a black Toyota Landcruiser registration number 98 G 1137, and Gardaí and his family are very concerned for his safety.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Thomas or have any information to contact them in Tuam on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.