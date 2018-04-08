Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing Tuam man

Gardaí have asked for help in tracing a 45-year-old man who is missing since Saturday night.

Michael Cunniffe, from Clonberne, Tuam, was last seen when he left work at Medtronic in the Parkmore Industrial Estate in Galway late on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

He is described as being 5′ 6″ in height, of medium build with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and white runners.

He is believed to be driving his black Seat Ibiza, registration number 06 D 6792.

Anyone who can assist in locating Michael is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.