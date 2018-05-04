Garda still being treated at UHG after being stabbed by distressed man at Oranmore house

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A member of the Garda armed support unit remains at UHG this evening after he was stabbed by a man in a distressed state in Oranmore.

The incident happened at Renville a short distance from the village shortly before lunchtime.

The male Garda, who’s a member of the armed support unit based at Salthill, was attending an incident at a house at Renville at around mid-day.

He was assisting Gardai in dealing with a local man who was understood to be in a distressed state.

During the course of the incident, the ASU Garda was stabbed in the upper body and also suffered injuries to his head.

He received treatment for his injuries at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Galway.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known – however, it’s understood the injuries are not life threatening.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and Gardai say he is also currently receiving treatment in hospital.