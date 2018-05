Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Garda has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Oranmore this afternoon

The male Garda, who’s a member of the armed support unit, was attending an incident in the Renville area at lunchtime when he was stabbed in the upper body

He was taken to UHG for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening

Gardaí remain at the scene, and a man has been taken into custody in relation to the incident

For more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 4.