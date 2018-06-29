Garda report shows increase in serious injury collisions in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest garda figures show there have been no fatal road crashes in the Galway city divisional area since the start of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley presented the latest statistics to the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

Despite there being no road crashes in which someone was killed in the city, there was a 20 per cent increase in serious injury collisions.

For more on this story tune in to The News@1 for Galway…