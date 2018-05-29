Garda Information For Those Travelling to Wexford And Galway On Saturday Evening

Advice from An Garda Síochána/Wexford County Board to Supporters travelling to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Match between Wexford and Galway on Saturday at Innovate Wexford Park

Throw in at 5pm

Gates Open at 2pm

All Supporters are encouraged to come early, not to leave it to the last minute and to car pool where possible.

Traffic/ Parking restrictions will be in place around Innovate Wexford Park with particular restrictions around Clonard Road and the residential areas of Corish Park, Liam Mellows Park, Whiterock View, Woodfield, Ashfield Drive, Beechlawn, Pineridge, Clonard Road & Summerhill.

Gardai will be on duty on specific points and on mobile patrol to ensure that no parking breaches occur, for example parking on double yellow lines, on footpaths etc. Gardai will issue tickets and tow vehicles away in instances were parking breaches occur and where access to homes of local residents or emergency routes are blocked.

Designated Parking facilities provided at Clonard Church, St Peters College, North End Soccer Club, Public Car Parking Facilities in Wexford Town and its Environs.

Due to the large crowd, supporters should be cognisance that delays can be expected and we would ask all motorists to be patient as it will take time for traffic to disperse after the match.