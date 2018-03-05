Galway’s gender division in solicitor profession in line with national average of 50 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Women make up over half of all practicing solicitors across Galway, which is in line with the national gender representation

The latest Law Society Gazette reveals there are 351 solicitors practicing across Galway – 191 are women.

The Gazette reveals that nationally, there are 9665 solicitors working across Ireland.

5001 are women.

Galway has the third highest number of solicitors nationwide, behind Dublin and Cork.