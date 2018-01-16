Galway wind warning upgraded to status orange

Galway Bay fm newsroom – MET Eireann has upgraded its wind warning for Galway to status orange as Storm Fionn approaches.

An arctic blast has hit the country with four separate weather warnings in place.

Galway’s original status yellow wind warning has been upgraded to orange, with gusts of up to 120km expected.

The upgraded alert also applies to Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, a nationwide yellow alert has been issued for snow and ice, and another for high seas along the Atlantic coast.

A status yellow wind alert is also in place for seven other counties in the west and north-west.